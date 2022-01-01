Go
Montanya Distillers Tasting Room

204 Elk Ave

Fiery Passion$14.00
Spicy and tangy. Pineapple habanero infused Platino Rum, passionfruit puree, lime, mint, and agave. Topped with soda.
Dark & Snowy$14.00
Oro Rum with ginger beer and lime, topped with soda.
Mojito$14.00
Platino rum, mint, fresh lime and simple syrup, topped with soda
Maharaja$14.00
Oro, Ginger, Lime, Chai Spices
New Fashioned$14.00
Oro Rum, raw sugar, muddle of cherry and orange, simple syrup, and citrus bitters, King Cube
Sippers$7.00
Needs sipper two modifiers
Bottle - Oro$30.99
To-Go Bottle - Add$1.00
Basil Paradisi$14.00
Basil infused Platino Rum with fresh squeezed grapefruit, fresh lime and fresh muddled basil.
Strawberry Jive$14.00
Platino Rum with fresh orange, lemon, basil, mint, and simple syrup. Strawberry or mango.
204 Elk Ave

Crested Butte CO

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
