Beach House Bar & Grill

Tucked inside The Montauk Beach House in the heart of downtown Montauk, The Beach House Bar & Grill offers American Cuisine with a Caribbean flare, Neapolitan Style pizzas and some of the finest crafted cocktails in the Hamptons.

55 S Elmwood Ave.

Popular Items

TOMMY’S MARGARITA
Milagro silver tequila, organic agave nectar and fresh lime
LOVE MACHINE
Don Julio tequila, cilantro-jalapeno juice, fresh lime juice & passion fruit puree
VIDE SPIKED SELTZER
WATERMELON
Rose Wines
HUMMUS & PITA$14.00
Zaatar spice, lemon, sesame seeds, grilled pita bread
ESPRESSO MARTINI
Left Hand Cold Brew, Mr. Black Coffee Liqueur, Vodka
MEZCALITA
Ilegal Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, agave, fresh lime juice,smoked chili bitters
PIZZA MARGHERITA$22.00
tomato sauce & mozzarella
Beyond Burger$20.00
plant based patty on brioche or potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion
ISLAND STYLE TUNA TARTARE$21.00
Ahi tuna, mango-guacamole, cilantro, potato chips
Montauk NY

Montauk NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
