Montauk restaurants you'll love
Must-try Montauk restaurants
More about Beach House Bar & Grill
Beach House Bar & Grill
55 S Elmwood Ave., Montauk
|Popular items
|ISLAND STYLE TUNA TARTARE
|$21.00
Ahi tuna, mango-guacamole, cilantro, potato chips
|MEZCALITA
Ilegal Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, agave, fresh lime juice,smoked chili bitters
|Beyond Burger
|$20.00
plant based patty on brioche or potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion
More about Buongiorno Bakery
Buongiorno Bakery
5 S Embassy St, Montauk
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg and Cheese
|$12.00
Porchetta, Smoked Provolone, Organic Eggs, Tomato Jam & Sourdough Bread
|Faro Bowl
|$18.00
Cauliflower, Arugula, Chickpeas, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomato and Basil Pesto
|Focaccia Bread Prosciutto
|$14.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Tomato, Truffle Aioli
More about Sandbar Montauk
Sandbar Montauk
126 S Emerson Ave, Montauk
|Popular items
|Lobster Bisque
|$18.00
creamy bisque, locally sourced lobster, grilled sourdough
|Greek Salad
|$15.00
cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, aged barrel feta, red wine vinaigrette
|Sandbar Smash Burger (Grill)
|$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato bun
More about Hampton Coffee Company #5
Hampton Coffee Company #5
732 Montauk Highway, Montauk