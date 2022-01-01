Montauk restaurants you'll love

Go
Montauk restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montauk

Montauk's top cuisines

American
Seafood
Seafood
Cake
Bakeries
Scroll right

Must-try Montauk restaurants

Beach House Bar & Grill image

 

Beach House Bar & Grill

55 S Elmwood Ave., Montauk

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
ISLAND STYLE TUNA TARTARE$21.00
Ahi tuna, mango-guacamole, cilantro, potato chips
MEZCALITA
Ilegal Mezcal, Ancho Reyes, agave, fresh lime juice,smoked chili bitters
Beyond Burger$20.00
plant based patty on brioche or potato bun, lettuce, tomato, red onion
More about Beach House Bar & Grill
Buongiorno Bakery image

 

Buongiorno Bakery

5 S Embassy St, Montauk

Avg 5 (16 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg and Cheese$12.00
Porchetta, Smoked Provolone, Organic Eggs, Tomato Jam & Sourdough Bread
Faro Bowl$18.00
Cauliflower, Arugula, Chickpeas, Avocado, Sun-dried Tomato and Basil Pesto
Focaccia Bread Prosciutto$14.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Mozzarella, Tomato, Truffle Aioli
More about Buongiorno Bakery
Sandbar Montauk image

 

Sandbar Montauk

126 S Emerson Ave, Montauk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Lobster Bisque$18.00
creamy bisque, locally sourced lobster, grilled sourdough
Greek Salad$15.00
cherry tomatoes, red onion, olives, aged barrel feta, red wine vinaigrette
Sandbar Smash Burger (Grill)$18.00
american cheese, lettuce, tomato, special sauce, potato bun
More about Sandbar Montauk
Banner pic

 

Hampton Coffee Company #5

732 Montauk Highway, Montauk

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Hampton Coffee Company #5
Map

More near Montauk to explore

Mystic

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Sag Harbor

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Groton

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

East Hampton

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Block Island

No reviews yet

Amagansett

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Bridgehampton

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Stonington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Shelter Island Heights

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston