Chicken sandwiches in Montauk

Montauk restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Sandbar Montauk
126 S Emerson Ave, Montauk
No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Grill)
$18.00
avocado, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato
More about Sandbar Montauk
FRENCH FRIES
TT's Montauk
466 West Lake Drive TT's, Montauk
Avg 4.2
(26 reviews)
TT's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Served W/ Ranch & Fries
More about TT's Montauk
