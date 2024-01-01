Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Montauk
/
Montauk
/
Clams
Montauk restaurants that serve clams
Monte's at the Manor - 236 Edgemere St
236 Edgemere St, Montauk
No reviews yet
Clams Oreganata
$16.00
More about Monte's at the Manor - 236 Edgemere St
Inlet Seafood Restaurant - Inlet Seafood Restaurant
541 E Lake Dr, Montauk
No reviews yet
Dozen Clams
$30.00
Local Clams
More about Inlet Seafood Restaurant - Inlet Seafood Restaurant
