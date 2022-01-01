Quesadillas in Montauk

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sandbar Montauk image

 

Sandbar Montauk

126 S Emerson Ave, Montauk

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lobster Quesadilla$22.00
lobster cream, parmesan, monterey jack
More about Sandbar Montauk
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

TT's Montauk

466 West Lake Drive TT's, Montauk

Avg 4.2 (26 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Quesadilla$10.00
mexican cheese blend, salsa verde
add steak, pork, chicken, veggies +$5
More about TT's Montauk

