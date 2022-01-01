Montclair restaurants you'll love

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza image

RAMEN

Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza

9359 Central Avenue Suite C, Montclair

Avg 4.7 (710 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Creamy Vegan Flame$13.99
Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 7 spiciness!
Chicken Karaage$7.49
Japanese Fried Chicken Bits.
Kotsu Flame$14.99
Made For Our Spicy Lovers, this is our Tonkotsu Kick Ramen that will leave your mouth Flamin Hot. Contains Habanero . On a spice level from 1-10 (10 is spicest, this is a 7 !!!)
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
Cafe Moderno image

 

Cafe Moderno

9197 Central Avenue Suite J, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Cafe Moderno
Consumer pic

 

Dos Amigos Birrieria

9359 Central Avenue Suite A., Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Beans$2.49
More about Dos Amigos Birrieria
Restaurant banner

 

Taqueria 2 Potrillos- Montclair

5299 Holt Boulevard, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Al Pastor Tacos$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
Corn Meat Mulita$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
Birria Tacos$2.09
Birria in Handmade Corn Tortilla
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos- Montclair
