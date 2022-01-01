Montclair restaurants you'll love
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
RAMEN
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
9359 Central Avenue Suite C, Montclair
Popular items
|Creamy Vegan Flame
|$13.99
Vegan Ramen (meat option as well) with a Creamy Vegan Soup Broth, Topped with Corn, Brussels Sprouts, Alfalfa Sprouts, and Black Garlic Oil. Level 7 spiciness!
|Chicken Karaage
|$7.49
Japanese Fried Chicken Bits.
|Kotsu Flame
|$14.99
Made For Our Spicy Lovers, this is our Tonkotsu Kick Ramen that will leave your mouth Flamin Hot. Contains Habanero . On a spice level from 1-10 (10 is spicest, this is a 7 !!!)
More about Dos Amigos Birrieria
Dos Amigos Birrieria
9359 Central Avenue Suite A., Montclair
Popular items
|Beans
|$2.49
More about Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
Kotsu Ramen & Gyoza
9359 Central Avenue Suite C, Montclair
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos- Montclair
Taqueria 2 Potrillos- Montclair
5299 Holt Boulevard, Montclair
Popular items
|Al Pastor Tacos
|$2.09
Marinated Pork in Handmade Corn Tortilla
|Corn Meat Mulita
|$3.99
2 Handmade Corn tortillas with melted cheese on the griddle and your choice of meat in the middle
|Birria Tacos
|$2.09
Birria in Handmade Corn Tortilla