Tortas in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve tortas

Dos Amigos Birrieria

9359 Central Avenue Suite A., Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Carnitas Torta$10.99
More about Dos Amigos Birrieria
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Montclair

5299 Holt Boulevard, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Asada Torta$8.99
Carne Asada (Beef), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato chipotle/mayo dressing
Lengua Torta$9.29
Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
Carnitas Torta$8.99
Carnitas (Pork), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Montclair

