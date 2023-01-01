Tortas in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve tortas
More about Dos Amigos Birrieria
Dos Amigos Birrieria
9359 Central Avenue Suite A., Montclair
|Carnitas Torta
|$10.99
More about Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Montclair
Taqueria 2 Potrillos - Montclair
5299 Holt Boulevard, Montclair
|Asada Torta
|$8.99
Carne Asada (Beef), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato chipotle/mayo dressing
|Lengua Torta
|$9.29
Lengua, green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing
|Carnitas Torta
|$8.99
Carnitas (Pork), green leaf lettuce, red onion, tomato, chipotle/mayo dressing