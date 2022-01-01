Montclair restaurants you'll love
Montclair's top cuisines
Must-try Montclair restaurants
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
|Popular items
|Shumai
|$8.50
Steamed shrimp dumpling
|Miso Soup
|$3.95
miso broth with tofu, wakame seaweed and scallion
|Pork Gyoza
|$8.50
pork dumplings panfried
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Popular items
|Chicken Fry
|$11.00
Free-bird Buttermilk fried chicken, house slaw, garlic aioli, portuguese bread
|Harvest Grain Bowl
|$14.00
Free-bird grilled chicken , brown rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, pickled onion, crispy chickpeas
|Salmon Grain Bowl
|$15.00
Grilled salmon, warm quinoa, spinach, charred broccoli, avocado, carrot daikon pickled relish
Lexi's Kitchen
324b Orange Road, Montclair
|Popular items
|Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)
|$14.00
Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!
|Coffee Cake (GF, DF, V, P)
|$42.00
7 inch cinnamon spiced cake with a crisp crumb topping and a coconut butter glaze. Perfect for Christmas morning!
|Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, P. NF)
|$16.00
Our classic gluten-free sandwich loaf!
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Popular items
|Beet Salad
|$14.00
Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Balsamic
|Bistro Salad
|$12.00
Lemon Basil Vinaigrette - Cherry Tom
|Miso Salmon
|$32.00
Rice, Miso, Bok Choy Mushroom
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Popular items
|Wings
|$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Wings.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
|Boneless Wings
|$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Boneless Wings made from Boneless Chicken Thighs. 8 Per Order.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a seeded bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing. Fries Sold Separately
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|Sandwich Only
|$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
|Oysters
fresh raw oysters
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House
401 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|Edamame
|$7.00
chili charred + sea salt
|Chicken Karaage
|$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
|BOWL ON US!
|$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS
Palazzo Pasta Company
33 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Popular items
|Pork Chop
|$27.00
Double Cut french pork loin, pan roasted served with sauteed spinach & whipped potatoes, port wine sauce.
|Rusticana Salad
|$13.00
Mixed Greens Raisins, Walnuts, Roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese with a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
|Palazzo Salad
|$12.50
Organic greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with pine nuts & sweet grape tomatoes.
Sals Gastronomia
104 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Popular items
|THE PARMA
|$13.90
Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
|AMERICANO
|$13.90
House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
|FARM SALAD
|$15.90
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Popular items
|Build your own!
|$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
|Mac & Cheese Egg Roll
|$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
|Kid's Burger w/fries
|$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
Coffee and Cornbread
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair
|Popular items
|Organic OJ
|$4.95
Natalie's fresh organic juice is made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.
|Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich
|$12.00
2 organic eggs served with choice of organic turkey or pork bacon, served on an organic brioche bun.
|Vegan Crispy Chik'n & Egg Sandwich
|$15.95
Vegan Crispy Chik'n, Just Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes
150 Valley Rd, Montclair
|Popular items
|CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
|Small Fries
|$3.25
*contains gluten
|Mac 'n Cheese Bites
|$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Cuban Pete's
428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|Chicharron de Pollo
|$7.95
Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo
|Pargo
|$17.95
Crispy whole red snapper
|Churrasco
|$29.95
Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri
480 Bloomfield Ave
480 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Mochinut
349 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|3. Whole Mozzarella
|$5.99
|Brown Sugar
|$5.95
|Box of 2
|$5.75
Kai Yang
345 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
Pete's Kitchen
428 Bloomfield ave, Montclair
Center City Restaurants LLC
N/A, Montclair
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
250 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair
Bricklane - Montclair
540 Valley Road, Upper Montclair
PastaRamen
6 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair