Montclair restaurants you'll love

Montclair's top cuisines

American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Ramen
Ramen
Vegan
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Latin American
Must-try Montclair restaurants

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shumai$8.50
Steamed shrimp dumpling
Miso Soup$3.95
miso broth with tofu, wakame seaweed and scallion
Pork Gyoza$8.50
pork dumplings panfried
More about daikichi
MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Fry$11.00
Free-bird Buttermilk fried chicken, house slaw, garlic aioli, portuguese bread
Harvest Grain Bowl$14.00
Free-bird grilled chicken , brown rice, shredded kale, roasted sweet potato, goat cheese, pickled onion, crispy chickpeas
Salmon Grain Bowl$15.00
Grilled salmon, warm quinoa, spinach, charred broccoli, avocado, carrot daikon pickled relish
More about MERCADO
Lexi's Kitchen image

 

Lexi's Kitchen

324b Orange Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)$14.00
Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!
Coffee Cake (GF, DF, V, P)$42.00
7 inch cinnamon spiced cake with a crisp crumb topping and a coconut butter glaze. Perfect for Christmas morning!
Sandwich Bread (GF, DF, V, P. NF)$16.00
Our classic gluten-free sandwich loaf!
More about Lexi's Kitchen
Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beet Salad$14.00
Goat Cheese, Pepitas, Balsamic
Bistro Salad$12.00
Lemon Basil Vinaigrette - Cherry Tom
Miso Salmon$32.00
Rice, Miso, Bok Choy Mushroom
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wings$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Wings.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
Boneless Wings$14.00
Egan & Son's Classic Boneless Wings made from Boneless Chicken Thighs. 8 Per Order.
Choices include:
Maple Buffalo with Ranch Dressing
Thai Sweet Chili Wing - Miso Chipolte Aioli
Naked - Plain & Simple
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a seeded bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing. Fries Sold Separately
More about Egan & Sons
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sandwich Only$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
Oysters
fresh raw oysters
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House

401 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Edamame$7.00
chili charred + sea salt
Chicken Karaage$9.00
Boneless Japanese style fried chicken thigh
BOWL ON US!$16.00
Your choice, mazemen with pork belly or a vegan ramen. Enter BOWLDELIVERED promo code at checkout to get your free bowl! ($25 order minimum, inclusive of the $16 bowl on us, to get the discount)
More about Ani Ramen House
Palazzo Pasta Company image

WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Palazzo Pasta Company

33 Walnut Street, Montclair

Avg 4.3 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pork Chop$27.00
Double Cut french pork loin, pan roasted served with sauteed spinach & whipped potatoes, port wine sauce.
Rusticana Salad$13.00
Mixed Greens Raisins, Walnuts, Roma tomatoes, Gorgonzola cheese with a Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing
Palazzo Salad$12.50
Organic greens tossed with a balsamic vinaigrette, topped with pine nuts & sweet grape tomatoes.
More about Palazzo Pasta Company
Sals Gastronomia image

 

Sals Gastronomia

104 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE PARMA$13.90
Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
AMERICANO$13.90
House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
FARM SALAD$15.90
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.
More about Sals Gastronomia
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build your own!$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
Mac & Cheese Egg Roll$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
Kid's Burger w/fries$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Coffee and Cornbread image

 

Coffee and Cornbread

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Organic OJ$4.95
Natalie's fresh organic juice is made with 100% organic oranges, and nothing else. Rich in Vitamin C & folate, both are known to support immune function & prevent cell damage.
Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich$12.00
2 organic eggs served with choice of organic turkey or pork bacon, served on an organic brioche bun.
Vegan Crispy Chik'n & Egg Sandwich$15.95
Vegan Crispy Chik'n, Just Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun
More about Coffee and Cornbread
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
Small Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
Mac 'n Cheese Bites$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes
Cuban Pete's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Cuban Pete's

428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 3.2 (4030 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicharron de Pollo$7.95
Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo
Pargo$17.95
Crispy whole red snapper
Churrasco$29.95
Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri
More about Cuban Pete's
480 Bloomfield Ave image

 

480 Bloomfield Ave

480 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 480 Bloomfield Ave
Salad House image

 

Salad House

343 Millburn Avenue, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Salad House
Mochinut image

 

Mochinut

349 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3. Whole Mozzarella$5.99
Brown Sugar$5.95
Box of 2$5.75
More about Mochinut
Kai Yang image

 

Kai Yang

345 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Kai Yang
Restaurant banner

 

Pete's Kitchen

428 Bloomfield ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pete's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Center City Restaurants LLC

N/A, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Center City Restaurants LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

250 Bellevue Avenue, Upper Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
Restaurant banner

 

Bricklane - Montclair

540 Valley Road, Upper Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bricklane - Montclair
Restaurant banner

 

PastaRamen

6 S Fullerton Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about PastaRamen

