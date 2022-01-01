Montclair American restaurants you'll love

Toast

Sals Gastronomia

104 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
THE PARMA$13.90
Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
AMERICANO$13.90
House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
FARM SALAD$15.90
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build your own!$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
Mac & Cheese Egg Roll$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
Kid's Burger w/fries$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
480 Bloomfield Ave

480 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
