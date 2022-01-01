Montclair American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Montclair
More about Sals Gastronomia
Sals Gastronomia
104 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Popular items
|THE PARMA
|$13.90
Prosciutto di Parma, house made Burrata, Fig Jam, Arugula on 9" Baguette.
|AMERICANO
|$13.90
House made Turkey and Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, sweet Mayo, Coleslaw, Arugula, on 9" Baguette or Whole Wheat Wrap
|FARM SALAD
|$15.90
Mixed greens, Tomatoes, Carrots, roasted Squash, red cabbage, B&E Chicken Breast, Parmesan, Sun flower seeds, Lemon Vin.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Popular items
|Build your own!
|$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
|Mac & Cheese Egg Roll
|$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
|Kid's Burger w/fries
|$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.