Montclair sandwich spots you'll love

Must-try sandwich spots in Montclair
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
Popular items
Build your own!
|$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
Mac & Cheese Egg Roll
|$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
Kid's Burger w/fries
|$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes
150 Valley Rd, Montclair
Popular items
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
Small Fries
|$3.25
*contains gluten
Mac 'n Cheese Bites
|$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Cuban Pete's
428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
Popular items
Chicharron de Pollo
|$7.95
Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo
Pargo
|$17.95
Crispy whole red snapper
Churrasco
|$29.95
Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri