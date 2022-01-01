Montclair sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Montclair

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Build your own!$8.99
Build you own Burger or Sandwich just the way you want it!
Mac & Cheese Egg Roll$2.99
One Egg Roll with Mac & Cheese stuffed inside.
Kid's Burger w/fries$7.99
Grass Fed Beef Burger with your choice of Cheese/No Cheese. Comes with Fresh Cut Fries.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
Small Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
Mac 'n Cheese Bites$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes
Cuban Pete's image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Cuban Pete's

428 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 3.2 (4030 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicharron de Pollo$7.95
Crispy chicken lollipops, cilantro mojo
Pargo$17.95
Crispy whole red snapper
Churrasco$29.95
Guarapo marinated skirt steak and chimichurri
More about Cuban Pete's
Salad House image

 

Salad House

343 Millburn Avenue, Millburn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about Salad House

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Montclair

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Cobb Salad

Edamame

Chicken Salad

Cookies

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston