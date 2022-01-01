Montclair seafood restaurants you'll love
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Popular items
|Tacos
|$24.00
Avocado, Onion, Pico De gallo, Cilantro
|Tuna Tacos
|$20.00
Tuna Tartare, Wonton Shell
|Tuna Entree
|$40.00
Persian Cucumber, Heart of Palm, Asparagus Salad, Miso-Ginger Emulsion
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Popular items
|Oysters
fresh raw oysters
|Sandwich Only
|$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
|Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese
|$16.00
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.