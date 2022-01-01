Montclair seafood restaurants you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Must-try seafood restaurants in Montclair

Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tacos$24.00
Avocado, Onion, Pico De gallo, Cilantro
Tuna Tacos$20.00
Tuna Tartare, Wonton Shell
Tuna Entree$40.00
Persian Cucumber, Heart of Palm, Asparagus Salad, Miso-Ginger Emulsion
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Oysters
fresh raw oysters
Sandwich Only$24.00
quarter pound of fresh lobster meat on a toasted new England split bun. Rolls are served w/ pickles Gluten free buns are available.
Jack's Lobster Grilled Cheese$16.00
delicious Lobster meat, mixed cheese on a crispy Texas toast. goes great with lobster bisque soup sold seperatly . dip in it and bite it! yumm... served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

