Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado rolls in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Avocado Rolls
Montclair restaurants that serve avocado rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Avocado Roll
$6.95
More about daikichi
Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
No reviews yet
Salmon Avocado Roll
$16.00
Nori Wrapped
More about Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair
Calamari
Arugula Salad
Cookies
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Teriyaki
Edamame
Fish And Chips
Shrimp Rolls
More near Montclair to explore
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1688 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(51 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(350 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(573 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(519 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(895 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(109 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston