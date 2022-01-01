Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado salad in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Avocado Salad
Montclair restaurants that serve avocado salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Avocado Salad
$6.95
More about daikichi
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
No reviews yet
Avocado Mixed Green Salad (gf, v)
$10.99
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onion, and Tomatoes.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair
French Fries
Cake
Mussels
Arugula Salad
Sauteed Spinach
Fish Sandwiches
Waffles
Sliders
More near Montclair to explore
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Passaic
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1564 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(327 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(537 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(456 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(843 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston