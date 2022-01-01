Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado salad in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve avocado salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Salad$6.95
More about daikichi
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Avocado Mixed Green Salad (gf, v)$10.99
Mixed Greens, Avocado, Red Onion, and Tomatoes.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

French Fries

Cake

Mussels

Arugula Salad

Sauteed Spinach

Fish Sandwiches

Waffles

Sliders

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston