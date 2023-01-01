Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve bread pudding

Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bread Pudding$14.00
More about Halcyon Brasserie - 114 Walnut Street
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Egan & Sons

