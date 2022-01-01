Caesar salad in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about MERCADO
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Shredded kale, chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, crispy chickpeas, caesar dressing
More about Lexi's Kitchen
Lexi's Kitchen
324b Orange Road, Montclair
|Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)
|$35.00
Half Tray! Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Parmesan Bread Crumbs