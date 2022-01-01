Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Marble Cake$3.50
More about MERCADO
Item pic

 

Lexi's Kitchen

324b Orange Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)$70.00
The perfect chocolate cake! You're guaranteed to love this decadent classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!
More about Lexi's Kitchen
Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Crab Cake$22.00
Remoulade, Bistro
Crab Cake Entree$39.00
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Flourless Chocolate Cake$9.00
Fresh baked flourless chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
More about Egan & Sons
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Maine Lump Crab Cake$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
Mini Crab Cakes$15.00
12 mini crab cakes served with our special sauce.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Banner pic

 

Worldflats Montclair

58 Church Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Honey Cake$3.50
More about Worldflats Montclair
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Funnel Cake Balls$3.00
Topped with powdered sugar
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Pies

French Fries

Chai Lattes

Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Bacon

Kale Salad

Salmon Rolls

Octopus

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston