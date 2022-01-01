Cake in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve cake
Lexi's Kitchen
324b Orange Road, Montclair
|Chocolate Cake (GF, DF, V, P)
|$70.00
The perfect chocolate cake! You're guaranteed to love this decadent classic chocolate cake with chocolate frosting!
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Single Crab Cake
|$22.00
Remoulade, Bistro
|Crab Cake Entree
|$39.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Fresh baked flourless chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream and chocolate sauce.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
|Maine Lump Crab Cake
|$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
|Mini Crab Cakes
|$15.00
12 mini crab cakes served with our special sauce.
Worldflats Montclair
58 Church Street, Montclair
|Almond Honey Cake
|$3.50