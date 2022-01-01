Cheese fries in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve cheese fries
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Kids Cheese Burger With Fries
|$10.00
More about Sals Gastronomia
Sals Gastronomia
104 Walnut Street, Montclair
|Sal's Cheese Burger with Fries
|$15.90
6 oz All Beef Patty, cooked to medium, Choice of American or Cheddar. Lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and mayo. Side of Fries
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Cheese Fries
|$6.99
Fresh Cut Fries with our Five Cheese, Cheese Sauce on top!