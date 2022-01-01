Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve cheese fries

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Cheese Burger With Fries$10.00
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Sals Gastronomia image

 

Sals Gastronomia

104 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sal's Cheese Burger with Fries$15.90
6 oz All Beef Patty, cooked to medium, Choice of American or Cheddar. Lettuce, Tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and mayo. Side of Fries
More about Sals Gastronomia
Item pic

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cheese Fries$6.99
Fresh Cut Fries with our Five Cheese, Cheese Sauce on top!
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.40
*contains gluten
Bacon Cheese Fries$9.65
*contains gluten
Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries$9.65
*contains gluten
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

