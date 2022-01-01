Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about MERCADO
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a seeded bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing. Fries Sold Separately
Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.
More about Egan & Sons
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Sals Gastronomia image

 

Sals Gastronomia

104 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH$12.90
Roast Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Parsley, EVOO, Arugula, Mayo.
More about Sals Gastronomia
Item pic

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Grilled Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing served on a Country White Bun.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Item pic

 

Coffee and Cornbread

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Organic chicken breast served with organic spinach, tomatoes and honey mustard on a (non-gmo) soft pretzel bun
More about Coffee and Cornbread
Classic Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chicken Sandwich$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich$5.60
Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun
Chicken Mac Sandwich
Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

