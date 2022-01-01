Chicken sandwiches in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken on a seeded bun with pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch dressing. Fries Sold Separately
|Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
Sals Gastronomia
104 Walnut Street, Montclair
|CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
|$12.90
Roast Chicken, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Parsley, EVOO, Arugula, Mayo.
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
All Natural Grilled Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing served on a Country White Bun.
Coffee and Cornbread
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Organic chicken breast served with organic spinach, tomatoes and honey mustard on a (non-gmo) soft pretzel bun
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes
150 Valley Rd, Montclair
|Classic Chicken Sandwich
|$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
|Sriracha Chicken Sandwich
|$5.60
Cheddar cheese, pickles, and sriracha mayo on a Martin's potato bun
|Chicken Mac Sandwich
Mac 'n cheese patty, tomato, and buffalo ranch dressing on a Martin's potato bun