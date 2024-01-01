Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate croissants in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve chocolate croissants

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about MERCADO
Banner pic

 

LA FONTAINE CAFE - 12 N Willow St

12 N Willow St, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CROISSANT$4.50
More about LA FONTAINE CAFE - 12 N Willow St

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Pies

Chicken Sandwiches

Cake

Burritos

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken

Pasta Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston