Clams in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve clams

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Red Clam (Hokkigai)$7.00
More about daikichi
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
clams
fresh clams
Fried Whole Belly Clams$18.00
whole belly clams! crispy & freshly prepared for you. served with homemade tartar sauce and lemon. depending on the season the clams could be different size.
Linguine in clam sauce$24.00
linguini and clams tossed in a delicious homemade garlic butter sauce.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
WRAPS • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • STEAKS

Palazzo Pasta Company

33 Walnut Street, Montclair

Avg 4.3 (1102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Linguine Clam Sauce (White)$22.00
Linguine tossed with little neck clams, basil, fresh clam broth, white wine touch of butter.
More about Palazzo Pasta Company

