Crab cakes in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve crab cakes

Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Crab Cake$22.00
Remoulade, Bistro
Crab Cake Entree$39.00
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Sandwich$20.00
Jumbo lump crab cake, fresh basil aioli, sliced tomatoes and red onions on a toasted brioche bun. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.
Maine Lump Crab Cake$16.00
delicious best seller crab cakes.lightly fried than finished in the oven. it has lots of crab meat and served on a homamde tomato salsa, topped with fresh basil aioli. you"ll love it!
Mini Crab Cakes$15.00
12 mini crab cakes served with our special sauce.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

