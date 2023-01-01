Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Croissants in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Croissants
Montclair restaurants that serve croissants
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
No reviews yet
Everything Croissant
$4.50
Butter Croissant
$3.50
Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
More about MERCADO
Libelula Bakery and kitchen - 5 North Fullerton Ave
5 North Fullerton Ave, Montclair
No reviews yet
Almond croissant
$4.50
More about Libelula Bakery and kitchen - 5 North Fullerton Ave
Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair
Steak Frites
Fish Tacos
Mushroom Burgers
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Egg Sandwiches
Tacos
Miso Soup
Clams
More near Montclair to explore
Passaic
Avg 4.2
(22 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(8 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(6 restaurants)
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2371 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(41 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(74 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(72 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(480 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(736 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(709 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(723 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1293 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(173 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston