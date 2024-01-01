Duck salad in Montclair

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve duck salad

Consumer pic

 

Sukhumvit Thai Eatery

104 Walnut St., Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Duck Salad$15.00
red onion, scallion, cashew nut, pineapple w/ roast chili sauce
More about Sukhumvit Thai Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

KorKai - 38 Upper Montclair Plaza

38 Upper Montclair Plaza, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Duck Salad$14.00
More about KorKai - 38 Upper Montclair Plaza

