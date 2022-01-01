Egg sandwiches in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Egg White Frittata Sandwich
|$9.00
oven roasted tomatoes, roasted shallots, chives, spinach, avocado aioli, whole wheat English muffin
Coffee and Cornbread
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair
|Vegan Bacon Egg Sandwich
|$15.95
Vegan Bacon (Be Leaf) Just Eggs scrambled with organic onions and green peppers served on a vegan pretzel bun
|Vegan Egg Sandwich
|$11.95
Just Eggs (vegan) scrambled with organic green peppers and onions, served on a vegan pretzel bun
|Organic Meat & Egg Sandwich
|$14.00
2 organic eggs served with choice of organic turkey or pork bacon,