Fish and chips in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve fish and chips

cadb1920-669d-4935-91f1-b7fbfb79bf55 image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$24.00
Chatham Cod Deep Fried & Crispy, Thick Cut Chips, Tartar Sauce, Mushy Peas & Malt Vinegar
More about Egan & Sons
Fish & Chips image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Fish & Chips$23.00
Fresh wild caught Atlantic cod, French fries, lemon, coleslaw and tartar sauce. great with malt vinegar!
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Coffee and Cornbread image

 

Coffee and Cornbread

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips$18.00
fried whiting served with organic house cut fries
More about Coffee and Cornbread

