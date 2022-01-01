Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish salad in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Fish Salad
Montclair restaurants that serve fish salad
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Fish Salad
$7.50
More about daikichi
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
No reviews yet
Mercado Fish Taco Salad
$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
More about MERCADO
Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair
Turkey Clubs
Teriyaki Chicken
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Cake
Chicken Teriyaki
Sauteed Spinach
Clams
Egg Sandwiches
More near Montclair to explore
Passaic
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Clifton
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Rutherford
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Verona
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Fairfield
No reviews yet
Roseland
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1592 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(330 restaurants)
Denver
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(467 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(515 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(850 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston