Fish salad in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve fish salad

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Salad$7.50
More about daikichi
Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mercado Fish Taco Salad$15.00
Grilled salmon, arugula, puffed quinoa, shredded red cabbage, pickled red onion, avocado, tortilla chips, spicy cilantro dressing
More about MERCADO

