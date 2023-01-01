Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fried pickles in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Fried Pickles
Montclair restaurants that serve fried pickles
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
Avg 4.1
(1541 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$12.00
Our famous fried pickles are served with homemade ranch for dipping.
More about Egan & Sons
Pineapple Express Barbecue
1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$7.00
More about Pineapple Express Barbecue
