Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve fried pickles

Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Pickles$12.00
Our famous fried pickles are served with homemade ranch for dipping.
More about Egan & Sons
Consumer pic

 

Pineapple Express Barbecue

1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fried Pickles$7.00
More about Pineapple Express Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Fritters

Kimchi

Cheesecake

Chicken Sandwiches

Arugula Salad

Tonkatsu

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1953 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (644 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (582 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1043 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (122 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston