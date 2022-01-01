Grilled chicken in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve grilled chicken
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
|Free-Bird Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair
|Side of Grilled Chicken
|$5.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!