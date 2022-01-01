Grilled chicken sandwiches in Montclair

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about MERCADO
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Blackened or Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Choice of Simply Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion On A Soft Roll with Ranch Dressing. Fries Sold Separately.
More about Egan & Sons
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$15.00
grilled chicken,Lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bread. please choose a side of salad or chips. thank you!
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Item pic

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
All Natural Grilled Chicken, topped with Lettuce, Tomato, and Russian Dressing served on a Country White Bun.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

