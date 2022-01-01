Kale caesar salad in Montclair
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Shredded kale, chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, crispy chickpeas, caesar dressing
Lexi's Kitchen
324b Orange Road, Montclair
|Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)
|$35.00
Half Tray! Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!