Kale caesar salad in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve kale caesar salad

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
Shredded kale, chopped romaine, free-bird grilled chicken, shaved parmesan, crispy chickpeas, caesar dressing
Item pic

 

Lexi's Kitchen

324b Orange Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad (GF, V)$35.00
Half Tray! Organic kale, massaged with our delicious homemade (vegan of course) Caesar dressing, with pickled red onions, toasted sunflower seeds, and our homemade croutons (made from our sandwich bread)!
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$13.00
baby Kale, parmesan cheese, croutons and side of homemade Caesar dressing.
