Mac and cheese in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Truffle Mac & Cheese
|$14.00
Our signature mac & cheese with essence of white truffle & topped with garlicky croutons.
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Three Cheese Béchamel
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$19.00
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
|Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$10.00
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair
|Five Cheese Mac
|$9.99
A good sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese!
|Side of Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
