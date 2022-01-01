Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truffle Mac & Cheese$14.00
Our signature mac & cheese with essence of white truffle & topped with garlicky croutons.
Kids Mac & Cheese$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Three Cheese Béchamel
More about Egan & Sons
Lobster Mac & Cheese image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Mac & Cheese$19.00
shell Pasta, Maine lobster and three cheese, topped with toasted bread crumbs. top seller! must try!.
Mac & Cheese$10.00
mac and cheese , great for side order or for kids.
Kid Mac & Cheese$10.00
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
Item pic

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Five Cheese Mac$9.99
A good sized portion of our Five Cheese Mac & Cheese!
Side of Mac & Cheese$7.99
Side Of Mac & Cheese$7.99
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers
Mac 'n Cheese Burger image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Mac 'n Cheese Burger
Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce
Mac 'n Cheese Bites$6.35
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
More about CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

