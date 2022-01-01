Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mussels in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve mussels

Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
PEI Mussels$19.00
Pernod, Cream, White Wine
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic$16.00
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

