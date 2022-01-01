Mussels in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve mussels
More about Halcyon Brasserie
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
|PEI Mussels
|$19.00
Pernod, Cream, White Wine
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|P.E.I. Mussels in White Wine Garlic
|$16.00
prince Edward island mussels. always fresh and best quality. Served with char toasted baguette to dip it in the delicious sauce.