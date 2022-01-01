Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve octopus

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tako (Octopus)$8.00
More about daikichi
BG pic

 

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Octopus$16.00
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.

