Octopus in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Octopus
Montclair restaurants that serve octopus
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Tako (Octopus)
$8.00
More about daikichi
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
252 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair
No reviews yet
Octopus
$16.00
Served chilled. Kalmata olives, capers, red onion, celery, parsley, garlic, lemon, EVOO, baby arugula, italian seasonings.
More about Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.
