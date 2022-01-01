Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve pancakes

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Apple cinnamon butter, fresh berries
More about MERCADO
Item pic

 

Coffee and Cornbread

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegan Pancake (1)$6.00
made with rice milk and non-gmo and organic ingredients
Vegan Pancake Base (v)$17.95
1 Vegan Pancake, topped with just eggs made with green pepper and onions, choice of vegan crispy chick'n or vegan bacon served maple syrup
Vegan Chik'n & Pancakes$24.00
Vegan Chik'n drums (5) served with Vegan Pancakes, organic maple syrup.
More about Coffee and Cornbread

