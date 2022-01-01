Pancakes in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve pancakes
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Apple cinnamon butter, fresh berries
Coffee and Cornbread
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair
|Vegan Pancake (1)
|$6.00
made with rice milk and non-gmo and organic ingredients
|Vegan Pancake Base (v)
|$17.95
1 Vegan Pancake, topped with just eggs made with green pepper and onions, choice of vegan crispy chick'n or vegan bacon served maple syrup
|Vegan Chik'n & Pancakes
|$24.00
Vegan Chik'n drums (5) served with Vegan Pancakes, organic maple syrup.