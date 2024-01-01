Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Reuben - D$12.00
Corned beef, swiss, cabbage slaw, russian dressing, rye
More about MERCADO
Consumer pic

 

Pineapple Express Barbecue

1 Lackawanna Plaza, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$15.00
More about Pineapple Express Barbecue

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Sweet Potato Fries

Calamari

Cookies

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Caesar Salad

Miso Soup

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2545 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (531 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (817 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (769 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (771 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1367 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (183 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston