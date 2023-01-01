Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve rice pudding

MERCADO image

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Matcha Wild Rice Pudding$7.00
Wild Rice, Matcha, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed, Yuzu Blueberry Miso
Matcha Rice Pudding$6.00
White Rice, Matcha, Cinnamon, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed
Wild Rice Pudding$7.00
Wild Rice, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed, Yuzu Blueberry Miso
More about MERCADO
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Amaretto & cognac rice pudding!$7.00
Must try homemade Amaretto Montenegro and French xo cognac rice pudding!
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave

