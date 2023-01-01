Rice pudding in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve rice pudding
More about MERCADO
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Matcha Wild Rice Pudding
|$7.00
Wild Rice, Matcha, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed, Yuzu Blueberry Miso
|Matcha Rice Pudding
|$6.00
White Rice, Matcha, Cinnamon, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed
|Wild Rice Pudding
|$7.00
Wild Rice, Toasted Coconut, Crispy Seaweed, Yuzu Blueberry Miso
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Amaretto & cognac rice pudding!
|$7.00
Must try homemade Amaretto Montenegro and French xo cognac rice pudding!