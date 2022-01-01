Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon rolls in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve salmon rolls

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Spicy Salmon Roll$8.50
Smoked Salmon Roll$9.00
Salmon Roll$9.00
More about daikichi
Halcyon Brasserie image

 

Halcyon Brasserie

114 Walnut Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Salmon Roll$16.00
Nori Wrapped, Spicy Aioli, Crunch
More about Halcyon Brasserie

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Teriyaki Chicken

Edamame

Arugula Salad

Pancakes

Turkey Burgers

Cake

Fish Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston