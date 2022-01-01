Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve scallops

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Scallop Cucumber R$9.50
Spicy Scallop R$9.95
Scallops (Kaibashira)$9.00
More about daikichi
Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
SG Scallops$25.00
served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon
SG Shrimp & Scallops$26.00
served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon
More about Egan & Sons
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Sea Scallops$26.00
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
Salmon & scallop special$29.00
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Kale Caesar Salad

Pies

Shrimp Tacos

Fish Tacos

Shrimp Tempura

Gnocchi

Caesar Salad

French Fries

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Passaic

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Rutherford

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1564 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (843 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston