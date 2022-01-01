Scallops in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve scallops
More about daikichi
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
|Scallop Cucumber R
|$9.50
|Spicy Scallop R
|$9.95
|Scallops (Kaibashira)
|$9.00
More about Egan & Sons
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|SG Scallops
|$25.00
served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon
|SG Shrimp & Scallops
|$26.00
served with seasonal vegetable & fresh lemon
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Pan Seared Sea Scallops
|$26.00
Served with Charred grilled Corn Salsa, roasted yellow pepper and corn puree. Lemon and olive oil vinaigrette.
|Salmon & scallop special
|$29.00
Grilled salmon & two scallops with ratatouille vegetables