Seaweed salad in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve seaweed salad

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tofu and Seaweed Salad$11.95
Green Seaweed Salad$6.95
More about daikichi
Proven Poke Co - Montclair

19 Church Street, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seaweed salad$7.00
More about Proven Poke Co - Montclair

