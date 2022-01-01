Shrimp tacos in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
Three Spiced Shrimp Tacos in grilled flour tortillas with romaine lettuce, Mexican tomato salsa , red cabbage slaw & tomatillo salsa verde
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
Pan seared shrimp topped with Pico de Gallo, red cabbage and homemade salsa verde on two soft shell flour tortillas. served w/ homemade coleslaw, pickles and your choice of house salad or homemade potato chips.