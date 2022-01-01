Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Soft shell crabs in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Soft Shell Crabs
Montclair restaurants that serve soft shell crabs
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab R
$9.50
More about daikichi
SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Ani Ramen House - Montclair
511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair
Avg 4.2
(1623 reviews)
Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun
$18.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab Bao - Special For 8/22 (Bao Bun Day)
More about Ani Ramen House - Montclair
