Soft shell crabs in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve soft shell crabs

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Shell Crab R$9.50
More about daikichi
Item pic

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House - Montclair

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Soft Shell Crab Bao Bun$18.00
Tempura Soft Shell Crab Bao - Special For 8/22 (Bao Bun Day)
More about Ani Ramen House - Montclair

