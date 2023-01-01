Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tonkatsu in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Montclair restaurants that serve tonkatsu

daikichi image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI

daikichi

608 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.9 (37 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tonkatsu$21.95
Panko crusted pork
More about daikichi
Ani Ramen House image

SOUPS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Ani Ramen House - Montclair

511 Bloomfield Ave, Montclair

Avg 4.2 (1623 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tonkatsu sauce$1.00
More about Ani Ramen House - Montclair

