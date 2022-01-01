Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tuna rolls in
Montclair
/
Montclair
/
Tuna Rolls
Montclair restaurants that serve tuna rolls
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI
daikichi
608 Valley Rd, Montclair
Avg 4.9
(37 reviews)
Tuna Roll
$8.50
Spicy Tuna Roll
$8.95
More about daikichi
Halcyon Brasserie
114 Walnut Street, Montclair
No reviews yet
Spicy Tuna Roll
$16.00
More about Halcyon Brasserie
