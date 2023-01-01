Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie burgers in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve veggie burgers

Item pic

 

MERCADO

605 Valley Road, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Veggie Burger$16.00
House made multigrain veggie burger, arugula, house pickles, avocado spinach sauce, Portuguese round roll. Served with sweet potato fries
(Multigrain Veggie Burger ingredients: Faro, quinoa, raw cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onion, chickpeas, oats, tapioca starch, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper)
(Avocado-spinach sauce ingredients: Avocado, spinach, tofu, shallots, lemon juice, jalapeno, garlic, salt, extra virgin olive oil)
Veggie Burger$16.00
House made multigrain veggie burger, arugula, house pickles, avocado spinach sauce, brioche. Served with sweet potato fries
(Multigrain Veggie Burger ingredients: Faro, quinoa, raw cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onion, chickpeas, oats, tapioca starch, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper)
(Avocado-spinach sauce ingredients: Avocado, spinach, tofu, shallots, lemon juice, jalapeno, garlic, salt, extra virgin olive oil)
More about MERCADO
Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers image

 

Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

150 Valley Rd #1, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Black Bean Veggie Burgers (3)$11.99
Our Homemade Black Bean Veggie Burgers are perfect for anyone. They are gluten-free and vegan. Three to a pack.
More about Stuffed Grass Fed Burgers

Browse other tasty dishes in Montclair

Sliders

French Fries

Tonkatsu

Coleslaw

Salmon Rolls

Cappuccino

Chicken Katsu

Gnocchi

Map

More near Montclair to explore

Passaic

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Clifton

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Rutherford

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Fairfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)

Verona

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Roseland

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2173 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (65 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (435 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (642 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (650 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (149 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston