Veggie burgers in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve veggie burgers
More about MERCADO
MERCADO
605 Valley Road, Montclair
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
House made multigrain veggie burger, arugula, house pickles, avocado spinach sauce, Portuguese round roll. Served with sweet potato fries
(Multigrain Veggie Burger ingredients: Faro, quinoa, raw cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onion, chickpeas, oats, tapioca starch, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper)
(Avocado-spinach sauce ingredients: Avocado, spinach, tofu, shallots, lemon juice, jalapeno, garlic, salt, extra virgin olive oil)
|Veggie Burger
|$16.00
House made multigrain veggie burger, arugula, house pickles, avocado spinach sauce, brioche. Served with sweet potato fries
(Multigrain Veggie Burger ingredients: Faro, quinoa, raw cashews, mushrooms, carrots, onion, chickpeas, oats, tapioca starch, apple cider vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, salt and pepper)
(Avocado-spinach sauce ingredients: Avocado, spinach, tofu, shallots, lemon juice, jalapeno, garlic, salt, extra virgin olive oil)