Waffles in Montclair

Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve waffles

Coffee and Cornbread

38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Breast & Waffles$25.00
All ingredients are non-gmo and organic ingredients , organic chicken served w/ organic maple syrup 4-5 oz chicken breast
Waffle Sandwich$15.95
2 organic eggs, choice or organic pork, turkey bacon or organic slow cooked deli ham or turkey served in a fluffy waffle.
Single Waffle$7.00
singe waffle made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

150 Valley Rd, Montclair

Avg 4.6 (7185 reviews)
Takeout
Small Waffle Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
Waffle Bacon Cheese Fries$9.65
*contains gluten
Waffle Cheese Fries$7.40
*contains gluten
