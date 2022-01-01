Waffles in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve waffles
More about Coffee and Cornbread
Coffee and Cornbread
38 Upper Montclair Plz, Montclair
|Chicken Breast & Waffles
|$25.00
All ingredients are non-gmo and organic ingredients , organic chicken served w/ organic maple syrup 4-5 oz chicken breast
|Waffle Sandwich
|$15.95
2 organic eggs, choice or organic pork, turkey bacon or organic slow cooked deli ham or turkey served in a fluffy waffle.
|Single Waffle
|$7.00
singe waffle made with non-gmo and organic ingredients and served with organic maple syrup