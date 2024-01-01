Wedge salad in Montclair
Montclair restaurants that serve wedge salad
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Egan & Sons
116 Walnut St, Montclair
|Iceberg Wedge Salad
|$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes,
pickled sweet onions, chives, blue cheese dressing
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
718 bloomfield ave, Montclair
|Wedge Salad
|$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.