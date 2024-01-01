Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wedge salad in Montclair

Go
Montclair restaurants
Toast

Montclair restaurants that serve wedge salad

Egan & Sons image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Egan & Sons

116 Walnut St, Montclair

Avg 4.1 (1541 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Iceberg Wedge Salad$18.00
applewood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes,
pickled sweet onions, chives, blue cheese dressing
More about Egan & Sons
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave

718 bloomfield ave, Montclair

Avg 4.5 (2746 reviews)
Takeout
Wedge Salad$14.00
Iceberg lettuce, crumbled blue cheese, bacon cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions and side of home made buttermilk blue cheese dressing.
More about Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave

