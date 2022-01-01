Go
Toast

480 Bloomfield Ave

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

480 Bloomfield Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
See full menu

Location

480 Bloomfield Ave

Montclair NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Salad House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Center City Restaurants LLC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cuban Pete's

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Ani Ramen House

No reviews yet

slurp. sip. repeat.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston