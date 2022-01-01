Montebello restaurants you'll love

Montebello restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Montebello

Pizza
Italian
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello image

 

Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello

137 N Montebello Suite D, Montebello

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Meal Replacement$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
Spinach Wrap$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
Ginger Shot$2.99
Ginger
Xecora Montebello image

 

Xecora Montebello

1115 Washington Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Colliflower Taco$4.00
Ensenada Camaron$5.00
Gobernador Marlin (1)$4.00
Alondras image

 

Alondras

616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
12 Wings$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
16" The Godfather$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
6 - Wing Combo$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
Salvatore Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Salvatore Italian Restaurant

125 N 6th St, Montebello

Avg 4.5 (1771 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
New York Cheese Cake$6.95
Traditional cheese cake baked on a graham cracker crust
Eggplant Parmigiana & Spaghetti$16.49
Breaded and lightly fried eggplant and topped with Parmesan and mozzarella with spaghetti Marinara (vegetarian option).
Garlic Bread$3.49
Six pieces of garlic bread. Serves 1 person.
Legend Hot Chicken image

 

Legend Hot Chicken

2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Loaded Tender Fries$11.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.
LHC Wings 6pcs$10.00
Choose a hot level or flavor
Loaded Tender Fries Combo$15.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
BurgerIM image

 

BurgerIM

1620 Montebello Town Center Drive, Montebello

No reviews yet
Takeout
ZAlondra's image

 

ZAlondra's

616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16" Alcatraz$20.00
Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni
Ranch Blasted Fries$7.50
Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce topped with fresh chopped green onions
Famous Cheeseballs$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
Treat Yourself Keto image

 

Treat Yourself Keto

3501 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Main pic

 

El Pescardor - Montebello

116 East Beverly Boulevard, Montebello

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cheese Pizza

