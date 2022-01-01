Montebello restaurants you'll love
Montebello's top cuisines
Must-try Montebello restaurants
More about Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello
Nevera Juice Bar - Montebello
137 N Montebello Suite D, Montebello
|Popular items
|Meal Replacement
|$6.99
Peanut butter, banana, rolled oats, almonds, cinnamon, protein, ice, choice of milk, choice of sweetener.
|Spinach Wrap
|$7.49
Spinach tortilla, provolone cheese, tomato, avocado, chipotle, lettuce, choice of protein.
|Ginger Shot
|$2.99
Ginger
More about Xecora Montebello
Xecora Montebello
1115 Washington Blvd, Montebello
|Popular items
|Colliflower Taco
|$4.00
|Ensenada Camaron
|$5.00
|Gobernador Marlin (1)
|$4.00
More about Alondras
Alondras
616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
|Popular items
|12 Wings
|$19.00
served with carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
|16" The Godfather
|$27.00
Pepperoni, ground beef, ham and Italian sausage
|6 - Wing Combo
|$15.00
served with fries, carrots and 1 complimentary ranch
More about Salvatore Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Salvatore Italian Restaurant
125 N 6th St, Montebello
|Popular items
|New York Cheese Cake
|$6.95
Traditional cheese cake baked on a graham cracker crust
|Eggplant Parmigiana & Spaghetti
|$16.49
Breaded and lightly fried eggplant and topped with Parmesan and mozzarella with spaghetti Marinara (vegetarian option).
|Garlic Bread
|$3.49
Six pieces of garlic bread. Serves 1 person.
More about Legend Hot Chicken
Legend Hot Chicken
2809 Via Campo Unit A, Montebello
|Popular items
|Loaded Tender Fries
|$11.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles.
|LHC Wings 6pcs
|$10.00
Choose a hot level or flavor
|Loaded Tender Fries Combo
|$15.00
2 Tenders Cut into Bite-Size, French Fries, LHC Sauce, Cheese, Pickles. Comes w/ Fries & Drink
More about ZAlondra's
ZAlondra's
616 Whittier Blvd, Montebello
|Popular items
|16" Alcatraz
|$20.00
Pepperoni, pepperoni, pepperoni and more pepperoni
|Ranch Blasted Fries
|$7.50
Fried golden brown and tossed in Alondra’s ranch blast sauce topped with fresh chopped green onions
|Famous Cheeseballs
|$7.00
6 pieces. Alondra’s famous dough, stuffed with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in garlic Parmesan butter and topped with grated Parmesan cheese
More about Treat Yourself Keto
Treat Yourself Keto
3501 W Beverly Blvd, Montebello
More about El Pescardor - Montebello
El Pescardor - Montebello
116 East Beverly Boulevard, Montebello