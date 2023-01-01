Cake in Montebello
Salvatore Italian Restaurant - Montebello, CA
125 N 6th St, Montebello
|Limoncello Cake
|$6.00
Mascarpone cheese sponge cake infused with limoncello and layered semi-sweet lemon frosting
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake
|$6.00
NEW ITEM! Chocolate cake filled with chocolate cream, hazelnut cream and crunch, finished with chelate glaze and sprinkles.
|New York Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Traditional cheese cake baked on a graham cracker crust